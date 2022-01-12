FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.03 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $68.03 million and $5.10 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000853 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003064 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004996 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 803,251,414 coins and its circulating supply is 467,668,685 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

