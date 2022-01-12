First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1,401.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after buying an additional 362,251 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SAP by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SAP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $138.79 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

