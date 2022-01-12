First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $379,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2,352.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

