First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $405,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 609.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 67,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $193.68 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.