First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $105.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.