First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,422 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

NYSE CFG opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $55.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

