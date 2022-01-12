First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

NYSE FHN opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

