First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.31

Shares of First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.58. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 875 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $140.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

