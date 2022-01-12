First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $225.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.83.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after acquiring an additional 172,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,049,000 after acquiring an additional 84,241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,791,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,432,000 after purchasing an additional 211,905 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

