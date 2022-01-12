First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) Trading 8.3% Higher

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 16,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 18,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93.

