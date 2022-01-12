FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of FSV opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 0.88. FirstService has a one year low of $133.75 and a one year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.29.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

