Fiserv’s (FISV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

FISV stock opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after acquiring an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

