Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $252.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.06.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $181.12 on Tuesday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $165.25 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

