Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FVRR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

Shares of FVRR traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,229. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a one year low of $89.95 and a one year high of $336.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.45.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $901,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

