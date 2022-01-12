FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.65

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 23145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FLEX LNG by 515.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 241,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,851,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,441,000. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

