FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 33,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 59,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQDF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $267,000.

