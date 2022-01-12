Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:FTK remained flat at $$1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. 724,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,638. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.42. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 74.08% and a negative return on equity of 97.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 183,370 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 156,337 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 144,126 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 110,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

