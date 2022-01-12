Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of FHTX stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 661,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 276,444 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,866,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

