Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 20,700 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $77,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.8% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.25. The stock had a trading volume of 112,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.77 and its 200 day moving average is $356.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $405.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

