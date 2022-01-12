Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 3,800 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Shopify were worth $31,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after buying an additional 80,352 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 46.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded up $11.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,168.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,956. The company has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,449.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,467.03. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,630.32.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

