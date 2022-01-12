Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 527.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $3.38 on Wednesday, hitting $377.17. The company had a trading volume of 48,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,638. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $278.95 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.26. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.67.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

