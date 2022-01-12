Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.13. 268,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596,898. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $94.10. The stock has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $2,860,022.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,215,967 shares of company stock valued at $99,998,579 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.