Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 2,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $179,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $39.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,839.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,811. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,913.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,816.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,585 shares of company stock worth $397,211,370. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

