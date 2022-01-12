Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 202,200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,200 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $52,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

NYSE KO remained flat at $$60.45 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,909,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

