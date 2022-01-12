Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 161,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,295. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.52. The company has a market cap of $235.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

