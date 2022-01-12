Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,711,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AT&T were worth $46,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $47,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of T traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 938,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,201,395. The firm has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

