Frank Calderoni Sells 30,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,672,854.86.

On Friday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $1,393,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. 1,584,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $164,099,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $103,199,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

