Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €48.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €48.70 ($55.34) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FME. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.52 ($76.73).

Shares of ETR FME traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €57.80 ($65.68). The stock had a trading volume of 625,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 1 year high of €71.14 ($80.84). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

