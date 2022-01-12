Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €42.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRE. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.56 ($54.04).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €36.98 ($42.02) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($90.91). The company’s fifty day moving average is €36.06 and its 200-day moving average is €40.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.