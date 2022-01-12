Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,300.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,300 ($17.65) and last traded at GBX 1,330 ($18.05), with a volume of 116829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,772 ($24.05).

FDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,048.50 ($41.38).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,962.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,317.84. The stock has a market cap of £530.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

In related news, insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($36.20) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($135,757.43).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

