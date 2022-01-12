Furucombo (COMBO) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $267,725.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00062497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00078292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.80 or 0.07672137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,792.10 or 0.99851098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00069368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008096 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,900,912 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

