Future (LON:FUTR) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,225 ($70.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.69) to GBX 4,170 ($56.60) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.73) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,204.60 ($57.07).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,518 ($47.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($22.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,968 ($53.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,499.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,519.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.57), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($3,013,640.56).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

