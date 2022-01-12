FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Issued By SVB Leerink

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $6.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.36. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $77.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $83.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

