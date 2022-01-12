FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SM Energy Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,700.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after buying an additional 748,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

