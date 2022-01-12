FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

NYSE BOH opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,146,000 after acquiring an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,163,000 after buying an additional 46,857 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after buying an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.61%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

