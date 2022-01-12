FY2021 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LPLA. Truist began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

LPL Financial stock opened at $179.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $103.88 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

