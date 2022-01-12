FY2021 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $13.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.52.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.17. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,463,000 after buying an additional 589,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,368,000 after buying an additional 511,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

