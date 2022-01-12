FY2021 EPS Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $12.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $193.68 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $154.11 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

