FY2021 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Boosted by Analyst

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

WETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.23.

WETF opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $941.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.72. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 99,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 74,142 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

