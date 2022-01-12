FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Issued By KeyCorp

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Big Lots in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $5.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

BIG stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Big Lots by 4.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Big Lots by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

