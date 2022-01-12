FY2022 Earnings Forecast for AngioDynamics, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.34 million, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.