FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.18) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.41). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ CNTB opened at $4.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. Connect Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,534,000 after buying an additional 3,999,795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the period. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

