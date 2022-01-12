FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Issued By William Blair

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lindsay in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 255,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

