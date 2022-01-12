FY2022 EPS Estimates for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Boosted by Analyst

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genesco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

GCO opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $935.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.11. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Genesco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

