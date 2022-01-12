FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Reduced by Analyst

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ventas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTR. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.38, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

