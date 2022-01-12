FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dutch Bros Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dutch Bros in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,865,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $19,884,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

