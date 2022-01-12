Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Scotiabank

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.83.

GAU stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

