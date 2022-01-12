Gatechain Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.63 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Gatechain Token has a market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

Gatechain Token (GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling Gatechain Token

