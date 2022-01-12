Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GTLY traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.12). 101,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,770. The company has a market cap of £274.05 million and a PE ratio of 19.59. Gateley has a one year low of GBX 158 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 262 ($3.56). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 223.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLY. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Gateley news, insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.99), for a total value of £231,000 ($313,560.47).

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

