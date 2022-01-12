GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Tops $537.29 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $537.29 million and $6.12 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GateToken has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.87 or 0.00015641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00060576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,155,110 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

